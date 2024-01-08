Sumy region: Russians shell eight communities in the border area

The Russian military has been systematically shelling settlements in Sumy region in the border area. On Monday, residents of eight communities in the region were hit by Russian mortars, artillery and FPV drones. The consequences of the shelling were reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 61 explosions from mortars, artillery and FPV drones. Yunakivska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

According to the regional military administration, the Russian invaders fired mortars at residents of Seredyno-Budska, Shalyhinska, Velykopysarivska, Yunakivska and Esmanska communities.

In addition, Russians dropped 9 mines on the territory of Myropillia. And Bilopillia was shelled with artillery.

Residents of Krasnopilska community suffered the most on Monday. The invaders used not only mortars against civilians, but also artillery and FPV drones. The latter were launched twice on the territory of the community.

