Portable Power Station BLUETTI AC200L - The Perfect Backup Power Source for Your Home

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44169 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101038 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163250 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141936 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171251 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140598 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140409 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90329 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108006 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110140 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140409 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137329 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154274 views
Portable Power Station BLUETTI AC200L - The Perfect Backup Power Source for Your Home

Portable Power Station BLUETTI AC200L - The Perfect Backup Power Source for Your Home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15717 views

The BLUETTI AC200L portable power station provides power to home appliances during power outages. With a power output of 2400W and a capacity of 2048Wh, it can run for hours and charges quickly.

If you are looking for a reliable source of power during emergencies or power outages, the BLUETTI AC200L portable power station will keep your important home appliances running for hours and sometimes days, reports UNN.

About the size of a conventional microwave oven, the AC200L delivers constant power without the noise and emissions associated with gas generators. It will be your reliable assistant in the event of a power outage on a cold winter night.

Power Most Home Appliances

With an AC output of 2,400W (up to 7,200W peak), the AC200L is capable of providing power for lighting, refrigerators, coffee makers, kettles, laptops and kitchen equipment. Thanks to its 3,600W lifting power, it can also handle powerful appliances such as hair dryers and power tools. The 10 universal sockets will meet all your power needs.

Image

Uninterruptible Power for Work and Everyday Life

As a state-of-the-art uninterruptible power supply (UPS), the AC200L instantly detects a power outage and switches over within 20 milliseconds, providing power to your desktop, router, and other sensitive devices without interrupting your work or daily routine.

Extended Reserve for Longer Outages

The AC200L has a capacity of 2,048 Wh, which allows it to run a 150W refrigerator for over 30 hours. The runtime can be extended by adding additional batteries such as the B230 (2,048 Wh) or B300 (3,072 Wh). This provides a maximum capacity of up to 8,192 Wh, enough to power your home for several days.

Quick Charge for Fast Preparation

In just 45 minutes, the AC200L can charge up to 80% with an input of 2,400 watts of AC power - ideal for making last-minute preparations before a power outage. In the event of extended outages, the AC200L can collect up to 1,200 watts of energy via solar panels, fully charging in about 2 hours.

Image

As winter approaches, it's time to invest in a backup power source to ensure your home is safe and energized. The AC200L is the perfect power source for the winter months, efficiently keeping your heating appliances running in cold weather.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a clean energy technology pioneer committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives such as the LAAF (Lighting for the African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to provide electricity to 1 million African families in remote areas. By focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in more than 110 countries and regions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising