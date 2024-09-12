Odesa region develops alternative energy to reduce load on grids - Kiper

Odesa region is working to develop alternative energy to reduce the load on the grid. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

According to him, the region does not have its own sources of electricity generation, and alternative energy provides only 23-25% of the region's needs. Therefore, the regional authorities are working to encourage businesses and institutions to install their own alternative power plants.

"We are now working very hard to provide loans to entrepreneurs who want them. To install alternative energy sources on the roofs of their enterprises, educational institutions, and medical facilities. To increase generation and reduce the load on the central grid," he said

The head of the RMA also emphasized that a large share of electricity is used to operate ports, so the Ministry of Energy is working on projects to switch them to gas-piston sources.

