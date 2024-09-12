ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Odesa region develops alternative energy to reduce load on grids - Kiper

Odesa region develops alternative energy to reduce load on grids - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14018 views

Odesa region is developing alternative energy to reduce the load on the grid, said the head of the RMA.

Odesa region is working to develop alternative energy to reduce the load on the grid. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the region does not have its own sources of electricity generation, and alternative energy provides only 23-25% of the region's needs. Therefore, the regional authorities are working to encourage businesses and institutions to install their own alternative power plants.

"We are now working very hard to provide loans to entrepreneurs who want them. To install alternative energy sources on the roofs of their enterprises, educational institutions, and medical facilities. To increase generation and reduce the load on the central grid," he said

The head of the RMA also emphasized that a large share of electricity is used to operate ports, so the Ministry of Energy is working on projects to switch them to gas-piston sources.

As a reminder, Kiper told about Odesa region's preparations for winter.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

