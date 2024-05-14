May 14: International Chihuahua Day, Little Duckling Dance Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75332 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105941 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45420 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40401 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34446 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52876 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58794 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Actual
May 14: International Chihuahua Day, Little Duckling Dance Day

May 14: International Chihuahua Day, Little Duckling Dance Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132791 views

Today, May 14, dog lovers in many countries around the world can join the International Chihuahua Day. The Chihuahua ranks 34th among the most popular dog breeds. The homeland of these pets is Mexico.

Today, on May 14, dog lovers in many countries of the world can join the International Chihuahua Day, UNN reports.

The Chihuahua is the 34th most popular dog breed. The homeland of these pets is Mexico.

Chihuahuas are one of the smallest dog breeds in the world, weighing on average only 1.5-3 kilograms. For a long time, Chihuahuas were bred as companion dogs and were valued for their loyalty and affection.

Due to their small size, Chihuahuas often have dental problems, and their teeth need regular brushing to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

They are also prone to hypoglycemia, which is a condition caused by low blood sugar.

At the same time, these small dogs live up to 20 years.

Today, fans of fiery music and rhythmic movements can have fun celebrating the Little Ducklings Dance Day, which was especially popular in the 80s and 90s of the last century.

Despite the popular belief that the melody of this dance is a folk tune, it actually has an author, the Swiss accordionist Thomas Werner, who composed it in 1963.

When Werner played the song for the first time in front of the restaurant audience, he saw people start dancing involuntarily. It was then that the composer came up with the idea to create characteristic duck movements for the song, which turned it into a light and cheerful dance.

The tune became world famous thanks to Belgian producer Julien Van Rijmenant, who heard it while on vacation at a ski resort in Switzerland when he walked into a bar. He processed Werner's melody on a synthesizer and released a song called "Tchip Tchip".

But the Dutch band De Electronica turned this song into a real hit.

"The Dance of the Little Ducklings" has been translated into many languages and has about 400 cover versions.

May 14 is also Online Romance Day.

The first online dating took place through newspaper ads and correspondence. Today, the Internet is the main platform for online romance.

Today's event is dedicated to love relationships formed online and reflections on how digital platforms have changed dating and the ways of expressing romantic feelings.

Online Romance Day is also about long-distance relationships and the importance of supporting them. Today, this topic is relevant for many Ukrainians because of the war, as many couples are forced to separate and are experiencing a crisis in their relationships.

On May 14 every year, the famous Vaseline ointment celebrates its birthday, because it was on this day in 1878 that chemist Robert Chesbro patented his invention as a trademark in the United States.

Today we can also celebrate Vaseline's birthday: on May 14, 1878, chemist Robert Chesbrough patented an ointment based on petroleum oil, which he called Vaseline.

In medicine, petroleum jelly ointment is excellent for burns, inflammations, and wounds; it is effective for dry, rough skin.

Vaseline is actively used not only for medical purposes but also to protect metal from corrosion. In addition, petroleum jelly is now also used as a food additive.

Today, events are also being held in some countries around the world to mark Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day.

In most cases, spinal cord injury is the result of various physical traumas, but it can also be the result of non-mechanical causes, such as infection, insufficient blood supply, and tumors.

A little more than half of the injuries occur in the cervical spine, while 15% occur in each of its sections.

According to the church calendar, today is Radonitsa. The event is traditionally celebrated on Tuesday, the second week after Easter.

On this day, it is customary to commemorate the dead, regardless of the circumstances of their death: a Christian death preceded by confession or sudden death. Easter commemoration includes a liturgy and a visit to the cemetery. Traditionally, one should pray at the grave.

Maxim, Alexander, Sidor, Nikita, and Peter celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising