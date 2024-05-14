May 14: International Chihuahua Day, Little Duckling Dance Day

Today, on May 14, dog lovers in many countries of the world can join the International Chihuahua Day, UNN reports.

The Chihuahua is the 34th most popular dog breed. The homeland of these pets is Mexico.

Chihuahuas are one of the smallest dog breeds in the world, weighing on average only 1.5-3 kilograms. For a long time, Chihuahuas were bred as companion dogs and were valued for their loyalty and affection.

Due to their small size, Chihuahuas often have dental problems, and their teeth need regular brushing to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

They are also prone to hypoglycemia, which is a condition caused by low blood sugar.

At the same time, these small dogs live up to 20 years.

Today, fans of fiery music and rhythmic movements can have fun celebrating the Little Ducklings Dance Day, which was especially popular in the 80s and 90s of the last century.

Despite the popular belief that the melody of this dance is a folk tune, it actually has an author, the Swiss accordionist Thomas Werner, who composed it in 1963.

When Werner played the song for the first time in front of the restaurant audience, he saw people start dancing involuntarily. It was then that the composer came up with the idea to create characteristic duck movements for the song, which turned it into a light and cheerful dance.

The tune became world famous thanks to Belgian producer Julien Van Rijmenant, who heard it while on vacation at a ski resort in Switzerland when he walked into a bar. He processed Werner's melody on a synthesizer and released a song called "Tchip Tchip".

But the Dutch band De Electronica turned this song into a real hit.

"The Dance of the Little Ducklings" has been translated into many languages and has about 400 cover versions.

May 14 is also Online Romance Day.

The first online dating took place through newspaper ads and correspondence. Today, the Internet is the main platform for online romance.

Today's event is dedicated to love relationships formed online and reflections on how digital platforms have changed dating and the ways of expressing romantic feelings.

Online Romance Day is also about long-distance relationships and the importance of supporting them. Today, this topic is relevant for many Ukrainians because of the war, as many couples are forced to separate and are experiencing a crisis in their relationships.

On May 14 every year, the famous Vaseline ointment celebrates its birthday, because it was on this day in 1878 that chemist Robert Chesbro patented his invention as a trademark in the United States.

Today we can also celebrate Vaseline's birthday: on May 14, 1878, chemist Robert Chesbrough patented an ointment based on petroleum oil, which he called Vaseline.

In medicine, petroleum jelly ointment is excellent for burns, inflammations, and wounds; it is effective for dry, rough skin.

Vaseline is actively used not only for medical purposes but also to protect metal from corrosion. In addition, petroleum jelly is now also used as a food additive.

Today, events are also being held in some countries around the world to mark Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day.

In most cases, spinal cord injury is the result of various physical traumas, but it can also be the result of non-mechanical causes, such as infection, insufficient blood supply, and tumors.

A little more than half of the injuries occur in the cervical spine, while 15% occur in each of its sections.

According to the church calendar, today is Radonitsa. The event is traditionally celebrated on Tuesday, the second week after Easter.

On this day, it is customary to commemorate the dead, regardless of the circumstances of their death: a Christian death preceded by confession or sudden death. Easter commemoration includes a liturgy and a visit to the cemetery. Traditionally, one should pray at the grave.

Maxim, Alexander, Sidor, Nikita, and Peter celebrate their name days today.