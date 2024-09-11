Kyiv to restrict traffic in the city center on September 12

On Thursday, September 12, Kyiv will introduce temporary traffic restrictions in the central part of the city. This was warned by Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the events tomorrow, September 12, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of the capital - the post reads.

Law enforcement officers are asking citizens to plan their routes in advance with this information in mind.

Addendum

The Department of State Protection of Ukraine (UDO) explains that restrictions are related to security events involving foreign delegations in Kyiv.

