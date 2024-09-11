Kyiv to restrict traffic in the city center on September 12
Kyiv • UNN
On September 12, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of Kyiv due to the events. The police ask drivers to plan their routes in advance.
On Thursday, September 12, Kyiv will introduce temporary traffic restrictions in the central part of the city. This was warned by Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky, UNN reports.
Details
In connection with the events tomorrow, September 12, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of the capital
Law enforcement officers are asking citizens to plan their routes in advance with this information in mind.
Addendum
The Department of State Protection of Ukraine (UDO) explains that restrictions are related to security events involving foreign delegations in Kyiv.
Full traffic on the “blue line” of the Kyiv metro will resume on September 12 - mayor11.09.24, 12:19 • 24984 views