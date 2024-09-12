Kharkiv mayor reports two “hits” in a densely populated area of the city

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported two "hits" in a densely populated area of the city, information about the victims and damage is being clarified, UNN reports.

Two hits in one of the densely populated areas of the city. All relevant services are being sent to the sites of the strikes. Information on casualties and damage is being updated - Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Prior to that, Suspilne reported an explosion in Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy air strike on Kharkiv.