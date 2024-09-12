Kharkiv mayor reports two “hits” in a densely populated area of the city
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Kharkiv reported two strikes on a densely populated area of the city. Information about the victims and the damage is being clarified, and the relevant services are arriving at the scene.
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported two "hits" in a densely populated area of the city, information about the victims and damage is being clarified, UNN reports.
Two hits in one of the densely populated areas of the city. All relevant services are being sent to the sites of the strikes. Information on casualties and damage is being updated
Add
Prior to that, Suspilne reported an explosion in Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy air strike on Kharkiv.