Kharkiv detains FSB informant who collected data on the location of the Defense Forces and Patriot systems

The Security Service thwarted new attempts by Russia to obtain up-to-date data on the defense of Kharkiv. During a special operation in the regional center, an FSB informant who was spying on Ukrainian troops was detained. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that, first of all, he tried to identify and transfer to the occupiers the coordinates of the combat positions of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems that protect the airspace of the frontline city.

The suspect also "hunted" for locations of fortifications and places of the largest concentration of personnel of the Defense Forces. In case of obtaining the appropriate geolocations, the occupiers planned to carry out an air strike on them using guided bombs and missile weapons.

According to the investigation, the detained Russian informant was a local driver of a grocery store chain in Kharkiv region. To fulfill the enemy's task, the suspect traveled around the city under the guise of cargo transportation in a company car and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders, - the statement said.

After reconnaissance raids, he would mark potential targets on Google maps, make detailed descriptions of them, and send them to his Russian handler via messenger.

The Security Service exposed the enemy informant in advance and detained him.

The SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground, with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

