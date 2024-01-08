Explosions occurred in several cities of Ukraine

The media reported about explosions in several cities of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In particular, it is said that repeated explosions were heard in Dnipro. There are also reports of explosions in Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv.

The attack on Kharkiv region was confirmed by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv and the region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of a Kinzhal, the takeoff of four enemy MiG-31Ks and a Tu-22m3.