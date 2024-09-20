Director of Municipal Company, who purchased asphalt mix at inflated prices, to be tried in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, an indictment has been sent to court against the director of a utility company who purchased asphalt mix at inflated prices, causing damage to the state. This was reported by law enforcement officers, UNN reports.

The indictment was sent to the court against the director of the utility company on the fact of abuse of office (Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Brovary District Prosecutor's Office is providing procedural supervision. The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Brovary District Police Department of the Kyiv Region with the operational support of the Brovary District Department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region

According to the investigation, the suspect entered into a contract with the company for the purchase of 200 tons of asphalt mix at inflated prices.

Based on the agreement, the utility company transferred budget funds to the seller's account.

According to expert opinions, the amount of damages is more than UAH 300 thousand.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office also filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state to compensate the territorial community for the damage caused.