Algorithm of actions in case of a missing child: tips from the police

Algorithm of actions in a critical situation if a child goes missing. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Boryspil, UNN reports.

Details

A missing child is a serious situation that can happen at any time. To respond quickly and effectively to such cases, you should follow the following algorithm of actions:

1. Call 102/112 immediately. The sooner you report your child missing, the sooner the search operation will begin.

2. Do not panic. Remain calm, control your emotions, and act in an organized manner.

3. Call anyone who may have information about the child's whereabouts, including relatives, friends, and neighbors.

4. Try to find the child by yourself or with the help of relatives. During the search, someone should stay home in case the child returns.

5. If your child goes missing in a public place, such as a shopping mall, contact security or ask for help over the public address system.

6. Set the location through your mobile service provider if your child has a phone and the tracking function is activated.

When reporting a missing person, you must specify:

- The child's name and age.

- Address of residence and place of study.

- Approximate time of disappearance.

- Description of the clothes the child was wearing.

- A current photo of the child.

It is also important to remember that evasion by parents or persons in loco parentis of their legal obligations to ensure the life, education and upbringing of children may result in a warning or fine.