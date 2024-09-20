Air defense was working in Rivne region at night, no damage to infrastructure was recorded

At night, air defense forces successfully shot down an enemy air target in Rivne region, no damage to infrastructure was recorded, and no people were injured, the head of the Rivne RMA, Oleksandr Koval, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Air defense forces worked at night in Rivne region. As a result, an enemy air target was shot down. No damage to infrastructure was recorded. No people were injured - Koval wrote.

