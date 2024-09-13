Additional new buses purchased for schoolchildren in Odesa region - Kiper

Today, on September 13, the Odesa Regional State Administration handed over 10 modern school buses to communities. Another 16 are to be handed over by mid-October. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Together with educators, we are doing everything possible to ensure that children get to school comfortably and safely This year, we purchased modern school buses at state and local expense. Today we have handed over the first 10 to the communities of the region. We plan to deliver another 16 by mid-October - he writes.

Kiper clarified that these are new Ukrainian-made machines.

"We purchased the same ones for educational institutions last year. We received only positive feedback. The vehicles are durable and comfortable. It is equipped with seat belts. Children's safety, quality and accessible learning environment are among the main priorities of our work," he added.