Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Cryptocurrencies: technology of the future or a temporary trend? Opinion of international financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk

Cryptocurrencies: technology of the future or a temporary trend? Opinion of international financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

Cryptocurrencies have long gone beyond being a buzzword and have become an integral part of the modern financial market. Despite their growing popularity, society still has many questions and misunderstandings about the essence of this phenomenon, especially in terms of regulation and investment. According to international financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk, one of the main reasons for popularity of cryptocurrencies is their decentralized nature, which allows users to exchange assets without intermediaries. But is this the technology of the future or just another financial trend?

A brief history of cryptocurrencies

To understand the current aspects of cryptocurrency regulation, it is necessary to look at their history. The first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was created in 2009 by an anonymous developer known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It was this technology that formed the basis of the cryptocurrency market, where numerous alternatives emerged: Ethereum, Litecoin, and others. However, international financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk emphasizes that despite a decade-long history, cryptocurrencies are still at the initial stage of their development, especially in terms of security and regulation.

Difficulties in regulating cryptocurrencies. Opinion of Chaslau Piastsiuk

Regulation of cryptocurrencies has always been controversial, as this area maintains financial anonymity. International financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk explains that different countries have different approaches to cryptocurrency regulation. For example, in the United States, cryptocurrencies are considered assets rather than currencies subject to taxation when converted or traded. In turn, Chaslau Piastsiuk notes that the European Union has different rules - different EU countries have their own approaches, but in general, the EU seeks to integrate cryptocurrencies into legislation, regulating the market and preventing money laundering. Besides, China has introduced restrictions on mining and trading in cryptocurrencies, as the authorities consider them a threat to financial stability.

According to Chaslau Piastsiuk, regardless of the specific approach, regulations are mainly aimed at controlling financial transactions and protecting citizens from fraud.

Chaslau Piastsiuk: major obstacles to development of the cryptocurrency market

Chaslau Piastsiuk notes that the cryptocurrency market faces a number of serious challenges, including:

- high volatility: cryptocurrencies can fluctuate in value by tens of percent within a few hours.

- low security: due to the decentralized nature of the market, it is partially used by fraudsters, which creates risks for investors.

- uncertainty in regulation: different countries have different regulations, making international cryptocurrency trading difficult.

- environmental issues: mining of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, is an energy-intensive process that causes negative attitudes of environmentalists.

Myths about cryptocurrencies: what does Chaslau Piastsiuk say?

Among well-known myths, there are several that require special attention. Chaslau Piastsiuk offers to examine the most common ones:

Myth 1: Cryptocurrencies are ‘easy’ money. Although some investors do make significant amounts of money, most suffer losses due to volatility.

Myth 2: Cryptocurrencies are anonymous. Although cryptocurrencies offer a certain level of privacy, transactions can be traced and authorities are working to identify users.

Myth 3: Cryptocurrencies will replace traditional money. According to Chaslau Piastsiuk, there is no evidence that this will happen in the near future due to difficulties of integration into the financial system.

Main advantages of cryptocurrencies according to Chaslau Piastsiuk

First of all, cryptocurrencies provide freedom of financial transactions without restrictions of the banking system. According to Chaslau Piastsiuk, another advantage is the speed of transactions. Unlike bank transfers, which can take several days, cryptocurrency transactions are usually completed in minutes.

Another significant advantage is decentralization. This means that transactions are carried out without intermediaries. However, Chaslau Piastsiuk notes that decentralization is both an advantage and a disadvantage, as users are fully responsible for safety of their assets.

Using cryptocurrencies in the real world: Chaslau Piastsiuk 's view

Cryptocurrencies are finding more and more applications in the real world. Chaslau Piastsiuk emphasizes that they are actively used in e-commerce, especially in international transactions where traditional payment systems can be slow or expensive.

Cryptocurrencies are also becoming popular among charitable organizations. For example, some charitable foundations accept donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as it simplifies financial transactions and reduces conversion costs.

Cryptocurrency: risks for investors. Analysis by Chaslau Piastsiuk

One of the main risks is high volatility. According to Chaslau Piastsiuk, this means that the value of cryptocurrencies can fall or rise rapidly, which makes long-term planning difficult. Therefore, investors should be careful when choosing assets and consider the risks.

Another significant risk is legal restrictions. The cryptocurrency market is in a state of constant change, and at any time, the authorities of a country may adopt new laws that will affect this market.

Chaslau Piastsiuk believes that cryptocurrencies are an important part of the global financial market, and they will only develop over time. Although the future of these digital assets remains uncertain, experts believe that cryptocurrencies have significant potential for integration with financial instruments.

At the same time, some analysts and institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, are cautious about cryptocurrencies. Chaslau Piastsiuk emphasizes that their popularity could pose a serious challenge to the banking system, which is used to controlling financial flows.

What does the future hold for cryptocurrencies: Chaslau Piastsiuk 's point of view

In 2021, cryptocurrencies are still a controversial phenomenon, causing a lot of discussion in society and among experts. International financial expert Chaslau Piastsiuk believes that despite all the difficulties and myths, cryptocurrencies have great potential. According to him, with development of regulations, improvement of security technologies and dissemination of information about real risks, this market can become a more reliable part of the global financial system.

However, according to Chaslau Piastsiuk, every investor should be aware of these risks, take into account legal nuances and avoid blindly following trends.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

