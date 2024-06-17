$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Police save woman from suicide attempt in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 19889 views

Police in Kyiv rescued a woman who tried to commit suicide.

Police save woman from suicide attempt in Kyiv

Police officers in Kyiv saved a woman from a suicide attempt. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, police recently saved a woman who was trying to commit suicide.

A worried man called the 112 line, saying that his wife was going to do something irreparable.

Inspectors Antoniy Nesterovych and Oleksandra Vlasiuk promptly arrived at the address. After meeting the applicant, the patrol officers entered the apartment and saw a woman with cuts on her arm.

The policemen provided her with first aid - they applied a tourniquet and monitored her condition until the ambulance arrived. The woman was hospitalized.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

