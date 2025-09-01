$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM • 11373 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 20205 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 30019 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 35721 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 181737 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 104208 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 187900 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 195300 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 165067 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131808 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
News by theme
Ukraine expects the IOC to maintain a principled stance on Russia and Belarus: Zelenskyy spoke with Coventry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with IOC President Kirsty Coventry. They discussed preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics and maintaining a principled stance on Russia and Belarus.

Sports • September 1, 04:20 PM • 2350 views
Over half of Ukrainians are vulnerable to disinformation, almost 40% do not fact-check information - poll

Over 50% of Ukrainians were found to be vulnerable to disinformation, and almost 40% never verify its accuracy. Only 18% of respondents always do so, according to a poll by the Rating group.

Society • September 1, 12:47 PM • 2592 views
Yanukovych shown in Russia: ex-president spoke about "rapprochement with the EU" and countering NATO

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych stated that he worked on Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU, but was categorically against joining NATO. He claims that joining the Alliance "would lead to civil war."

Politics • September 1, 12:34 PM • 6302 views
Russian military does not hide plans for Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: mapPhoto

On the map of the Russian General Staff, presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia". This indicates Russia's open plans to seize these regions.

War in Ukraine • September 1, 11:15 AM • 3246 views
Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. They are aimed at discrediting security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.

Society • September 1, 11:03 AM • 3112 views
Amazon helped expose Russian intelligence hackers APT29 who hacked mail

The activities of the APT29 (Midnight Blizzard) hacker group have been neutralized. They hacked websites and redirected users to fake pages to gain access to mail.

News of the World • September 1, 10:54 AM • 2848 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo

From September 1, TCC employees are obliged to use body cameras for video recording. Basic general military training for students will begin in September 2025.

Society • September 1, 05:39 AM • 131808 views
Kremlin intensifies information attacks to undermine European participation in peace process - ISW analysis

The Kremlin has intensified information efforts to deter Western support for Ukraine and undermine European participation in a peaceful settlement. These actions include accusing European states of prolonging the war and threatening with nuclear weapons.

War in Ukraine • September 1, 03:22 AM • 5410 views
"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

Donald Trump refuted rumors of his death and deteriorating health on the TruthSocial social network. He stated that he had never felt better than now.

Politics • September 1, 12:01 AM • 5186 views
Former New York Mayor and ex-Trump lawyer hospitalized after accident

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after a car accident, sustaining fractured thoracic vertebrae and other injuries. The accident occurred after he assisted a victim of domestic violence.

News of the World • August 31, 10:52 PM • 3780 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD

In July 2025, the production of metallurgical products in Russia decreased by 10. 2% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator in at least the last 3.5 years, with billions in losses recorded by key enterprises.

War in Ukraine • August 31, 07:40 PM • 117700 views
Ban on Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: Israel commented on the situation

The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied information about Ukraine's refusal to accept Hasidic pilgrims. Ukraine's policy regarding the arrival of believers for Rosh Hashanah remains unchanged.

Society • August 31, 06:12 PM • 4552 views
Russian army lost over 290,000 servicemen killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported over 290,000 losses of the Russian army in Ukraine over the past eight months of the current year. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk region, failing to achieve strategic objectives.

War in Ukraine • August 31, 10:36 AM • 5070 views
In Russia, Sochi airport delays dozens of flights for more than two hours

More than 50 flights for departure and arrival have been delayed at Sochi airport. Delays range from 15 minutes to 6 hours, caused by a drone attack.

News of the World • August 31, 09:46 AM • 4326 views
Another example of arrogance: the occupiers did not gain full control over any major city following the last campaign

The Ukrainian General Staff called Gerasimov's report on the results of the 2025 spring-summer campaign a lie. Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city, losing a significant number of soldiers and equipment, the Ukrainian agency emphasized.

War in Ukraine • August 31, 09:18 AM • 4546 views
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"

Russian invaders occupied some territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.

War in Ukraine • August 31, 08:35 AM • 9224 views
Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception of 21 drones on the night of August 31. 19 drones were shot down over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, and one each over Belgorod and Bryansk.

News of the World • August 31, 07:27 AM • 10177 views
The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysis

The Russian military leadership provides unreliable data on successes at the front, overstating territorial gains. This is part of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at convincing the West of Russia's inevitable victory and stopping support for Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • August 31, 03:29 AM • 6878 views
The number of schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

In Mariupol, 17,000 students are planned to be educated this academic year, including 1,300 first-graders. This is significantly less than the 40,000 children in 2021, which indicates the departure of most of the population.

Society • August 30, 10:30 PM • 3981 views
Parubiy's Murder: State Protection Department Clarifies Procedure for Protecting Officials and Their Families

The State Protection Department of Ukraine states that it ensures the safety of officials and their families exclusively within the framework of the law. This refutes manipulative statements in the media.

Society • August 30, 08:59 PM • 3802 views
There are no mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service refutes information from Russian media about mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border. The movement of this category of citizens is recorded both for exit and entry, which does not affect passenger traffic.

Society • August 30, 03:44 PM • 4162 views
Group of radical youths tried to disrupt "KharkivPride-2025": police intervened

Radical youths tried to break through to the venue of "KharkivPride-2025", but the police reacted promptly. Law enforcement officers restricted access and stopped the scuffle, refuting information about clashes.

Society • August 30, 12:52 PM • 3824 views