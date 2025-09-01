President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with IOC President Kirsty Coventry. They discussed preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics and maintaining a principled stance on Russia and Belarus.
Over 50% of Ukrainians were found to be vulnerable to disinformation, and almost 40% never verify its accuracy. Only 18% of respondents always do so, according to a poll by the Rating group.
Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych stated that he worked on Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU, but was categorically against joining NATO. He claims that joining the Alliance "would lead to civil war."
On the map of the Russian General Staff, presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia". This indicates Russia's open plans to seize these regions.
The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. They are aimed at discrediting security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.
The activities of the APT29 (Midnight Blizzard) hacker group have been neutralized. They hacked websites and redirected users to fake pages to gain access to mail.
From September 1, TCC employees are obliged to use body cameras for video recording. Basic general military training for students will begin in September 2025.
The Kremlin has intensified information efforts to deter Western support for Ukraine and undermine European participation in a peaceful settlement. These actions include accusing European states of prolonging the war and threatening with nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump refuted rumors of his death and deteriorating health on the TruthSocial social network. He stated that he had never felt better than now.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after a car accident, sustaining fractured thoracic vertebrae and other injuries. The accident occurred after he assisted a victim of domestic violence.
In July 2025, the production of metallurgical products in Russia decreased by 10. 2% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator in at least the last 3.5 years, with billions in losses recorded by key enterprises.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied information about Ukraine's refusal to accept Hasidic pilgrims. Ukraine's policy regarding the arrival of believers for Rosh Hashanah remains unchanged.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported over 290,000 losses of the Russian army in Ukraine over the past eight months of the current year. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk region, failing to achieve strategic objectives.
More than 50 flights for departure and arrival have been delayed at Sochi airport. Delays range from 15 minutes to 6 hours, caused by a drone attack.
The Ukrainian General Staff called Gerasimov's report on the results of the 2025 spring-summer campaign a lie. Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city, losing a significant number of soldiers and equipment, the Ukrainian agency emphasized.
Russian invaders occupied some territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception of 21 drones on the night of August 31. 19 drones were shot down over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, and one each over Belgorod and Bryansk.
The Russian military leadership provides unreliable data on successes at the front, overstating territorial gains. This is part of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at convincing the West of Russia's inevitable victory and stopping support for Ukraine.
In Mariupol, 17,000 students are planned to be educated this academic year, including 1,300 first-graders. This is significantly less than the 40,000 children in 2021, which indicates the departure of most of the population.
The State Protection Department of Ukraine states that it ensures the safety of officials and their families exclusively within the framework of the law. This refutes manipulative statements in the media.
The State Border Guard Service refutes information from Russian media about mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border. The movement of this category of citizens is recorded both for exit and entry, which does not affect passenger traffic.
Radical youths tried to break through to the venue of "KharkivPride-2025", but the police reacted promptly. Law enforcement officers restricted access and stopped the scuffle, refuting information about clashes.