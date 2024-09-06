Zelenskyy says Ukraine is launching weapons production underground

Ukraine is launching the production of weapons underground so that Ukrainian soldiers can protect themselves even when supplies from partners are delayed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum in Italy, UNN reports.

"We are starting to produce weapons underground so that Ukrainian soldiers can defend themselves even when supplies from our partners are delayed. We have developed our own drones and missiles. We are gradually moving this war back to Russia, so that Putin will eventually feel the pressure, the pressure to seek only one thing - peace," Zelensky said.

Last year, arms production in Ukraine tripled, and in the first eight months of this year it doubled. Ukraine relies on innovation and integration into the European arms market.