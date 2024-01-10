Zelenskyy meets with the Ukrainian community of Lithuania in Vilnius

During a visit to Lithuania on January 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Dalia Nausėdienė, met with the Ukrainian community in Lithuania. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The event was held at the Ukrainian Center in Vilnius. Ukrainian children greeted the heads of state at the entrance and presented them with handmade felt blue and yellow flowers, which are the symbol of the center.

For his part, Lithuanian President Nausėda reminded that the initiative to create the center belonged to the first ladies of Lithuania and Ukraine, Diana Nausėda and Olena Zelenska. The center provides assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to seek refuge in Lithuania from the war.

Academia, non-governmental organizations, the public and private sectors have joined forces to ensure that Ukrainians have the opportunity to develop their culture and receive the necessary support at this center Nauseda said.

The President of Lithuania emphasized that as long as the war continues, the doors of the Ukrainian Center will always be open to Ukrainians.

We will continue to provide decent living conditions for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee the war to Lithuania. Most importantly, this support reflects the attitude of Lithuanian society, so it is strong and unchanged Nauseda said.

In turn, Zelenskyy got acquainted with the activities of organizations that support the Ukrainian Center and provide assistance to temporarily displaced Ukrainian citizens. In particular, these are the Lithuanian Red Cross Society, Caritas Lithuania, the volunteer organization Sisters to Sisters, and the Relief Service of the Order of Malta.

The President of Ukraine thanked Gitanas Nausėda and Diana Nausėdienė for the warm attitude to Ukrainian citizens and the extremely emotional part of his visit to Lithuania and expressed confidence that after Ukraine's victory in the war unleashed by Russia, all Ukrainians would return home.

We will do everything to bring this time closer. We will do everything to bring you back home. And I will do everything to ensure that Ukrainians never forget how Lithuania helped our citizens Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky separately thanked Diana Nausedene and awarded her the Order of Princess Olga of the First Class.

I would like to personally thank you, Diana, as the President of Ukraine, on behalf of the people of Ukraine, for your sense of connection with Ukrainians Zelensky said.

The First Lady of Lithuania emphasized the heroism of Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom, independence and democracy.

It is a great honor for me to receive the state award of Ukraine from the hands of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is an award for the entire Lithuanian people, who have been united for the sake of Ukraine and its people since the beginning of the war said the First Lady of Lithuania.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude and respect to the Rector of Vytautas the Great University, Professor Juozas Augutis, for his help and assistance.

This war has taken a lot from Ukraine, but it has also taught us a lot: you can never have too many friends, but you do have them. Thank you, Lithuania, for being Ukraine's friend Zelensky said.

Recall

On January 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius (Lithuania), and will then visit Tallinn (Estonia) and Riga (Latvia).

