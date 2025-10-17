Zelenskyy discussed with the US Secretary of Energy support after Russian attacks and potential projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Washington, USA, announced that he discussed energy projects and the restoration of Ukraine's energy system with US Energy Minister Chris Wright, writes UNN.

During the meeting with US Energy Minister Chris Wright, we discussed in detail energy capabilities and potential projects for partnership in the energy sector. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Among other things, nuclear energy and liquefied gas were discussed," the President's Office stated.

The President spoke about "Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system and the needs for the fastest possible restoration of affected facilities." "Thank you for your readiness to help with everything necessary for the operation of our energy system," Zelenskyy said.

"The development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is important for us, in particular, increasing the presence of American business in Ukraine," he emphasized.

As reported by the President's Office, Wright "assured of support for Ukraine and noted that the US will help with everything necessary for the stability of the Ukrainian energy system, especially before the start of winter." The US Energy Minister, as stated, also specifically emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Ukraine and the US. Wright stressed that the US is interested in increasing the presence of American business in Ukraine.