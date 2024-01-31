"We are working to return every Ukrainian from captivity": SBU shows footage of prisoner exchange

The Security Service of Ukraine showed a video of the release of 207 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, UNN reports .

Details

Another 207 Ukrainians were released from captivity. This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value. We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity - the SBU said, adding a video of the prisoner exchange.

Recall

The 50th prisoner exchange took place today. Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens from Russian captivity. Among the rescued servicemen this time there are 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guard, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defense and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.

Military, allegedly transported by Russia in IL-76 aircraft, were not present during today's exchange - DIU