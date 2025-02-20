Vatican gives update on Pope Francis' condition: pontiff devotes time to work

The Vatican press service today reported on the condition of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized in Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital since February 14, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

The Vatican said that the night passed quietly, and that upon waking up, the pontiff ate breakfast sitting in an armchair. He is also known to devote time to activities related to his work.

The night before, it was reported that the Holy Father's condition was stable, and some of his tests had improved slightly.

