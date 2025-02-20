Vatican gives update on Pope Francis' condition: pontiff devotes time to work

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42358 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67475 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116308 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100826 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112988 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116684 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152603 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115165 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109395 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82551 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 48938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76361 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143319 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175698 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34259 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76361 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134001 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135897 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164189 views
Vatican gives update on Pope Francis' condition: pontiff devotes time to work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22795 views

The Vatican has reported on the condition of Pope Francis, who has been in a Roman hospital since February 14. The pontiff spent a quiet night, had breakfast in his chair and continues to work.

The Vatican press service today reported on the condition of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized in Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital since February 14, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

The Vatican said that the night passed quietly, and that upon waking up, the pontiff ate breakfast sitting in an armchair. He is also known to devote time to activities related to his work.

The night before, it was reported that the Holy Father's condition was stable, and some of his tests had improved slightly.

Pope Francis may resign due to serious illness: what's happening in the Vatican18.02.25, 23:18 • 37807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
romeRome
pope-francisPope Francis
vatican-cityVatican City

