US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid bill next week

The U.S. Senate will vote next week on a bipartisan bill that will strengthen border security and provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel. This was stated by the leader of the US Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

We cannot simply shirk our responsibilities just because the task is difficult." Schumer said in the Senate

The senator also noted that the text of the document will be made public by February 4, and the first vote will take place no later than February 7.

AddendumAddendum

It is known that Senate negotiators have been negotiating the package for several months. Former President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to reject the deal, and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has also expressed skepticism about the negotiations.

At the same time, the day before, on January 31, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that the US administration has no alternative legal way to get aid for Ukraine if Congress does not approve an additional $60 billion.

Assistance to Ukraine will replenish U.S. defense stockpiles - spokesman explains importance of supporting Ukraine