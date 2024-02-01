ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid bill next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

Next week, the US Senate will vote on a bipartisan bill that would provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel and strengthen border security.

The U.S. Senate will vote next week on a bipartisan bill that will strengthen border security and provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel. This was stated by the leader of the US Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, Reuters reports UNN.

We cannot simply shirk our responsibilities just because the task is difficult."

Schumer said in the Senate

The senator also noted that the text of the document will be made public by February 4, and the first vote will take place no later than February 7.

It is known that Senate negotiators have been negotiating the package for several months. Former President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to reject the deal, and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has also expressed skepticism about the negotiations.

At the same time, the day before, on January 31, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that the US administration has no alternative legal way to get aid for Ukraine if Congress does not approve an additional $60 billion.

Assistance to Ukraine will replenish U.S. defense stockpiles - spokesman explains importance of supporting Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

