Ukrainian air defenses in the south destroy 5 russian reconnaissance drones

On May 11, southern Ukrainian air defense destroyed five russian reconnaissance UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, air defense units of southern Ukraine destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones: four ZALA models in Kherson region and one Orlan-10 in Mykolaiv region.

