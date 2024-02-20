Ukraine demands tougher sanctions after Navalny's death

The EU and Japan should impose new economic sanctions against Russia following the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Ukraine's Prime Minister says. Ukraine asks the EU to note the increase in imports of Russian grain, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a visit to Tokyo this afternoon, UNN reports .

Besides the fact that Ukraine is still waiting for the House of Representatives in Washington to work on the aid package for Ukraine that was passed by the US Senate.

