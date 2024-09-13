Two "Shaheds" shot down at night in Khmelnytsky region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, during an air raid, two enemy Shahed drones were destroyed. There were no reports of casualties or property damage.
Two enemy "Shahed" drones were destroyed in Khmelnytsky region overnight, with no reports of casualties or property damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Friday, UNN reports.
At night, during the "Air Alert" signal, 2 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down. No reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property have been received so far
