Transgender people are officially recognized as sick people in Peru

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83484 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107828 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154640 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250807 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174236 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165485 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33830 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32072 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66090 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34374 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60250 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224711 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83484 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60250 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66090 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113002 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113890 views
Transgender people are officially recognized as sick people in Peru

Transgender people are officially recognized as sick people in Peru

 • 24625 views

Transgender, non-binary and intersex people are officially classified as mentally ill in Peru, despite criticism from LGBTQ activists.

The Peruvian government has officially classified transgender, non-binary and intersex people as mentally ill. This is reported by The New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

The controversial decision was made so that the country's health services could "guarantee full coverage of mental health care" for the transgender community, the Peruvian Ministry of Health explained

It is noted that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has signed a decree according to which gender identity disorders will be officially considered a disease in the country.

When preparing the document, the Peruvian Ministry of Health relied on the International Statistical Classification of Diseases in force in the country, despite the fact that the WHO replaced it in 2022 with another one, where transsexuality and transvestism are not considered a mental disorder.

LGBTQ activists across the country criticized the decision, calling it a serious step backward in the fight for their rights and safety.

British prime minister supports Harry Potter author in dispute over transgender legal protection02.04.24, 21:27 • 28037 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsHealth
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization

Contact us about advertising