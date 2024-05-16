Transgender people are officially recognized as sick people in Peru

The Peruvian government has officially classified transgender, non-binary and intersex people as mentally ill. This is reported by The New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

The controversial decision was made so that the country's health services could "guarantee full coverage of mental health care" for the transgender community, the Peruvian Ministry of Health explained the publication writes.

It is noted that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has signed a decree according to which gender identity disorders will be officially considered a disease in the country.

When preparing the document, the Peruvian Ministry of Health relied on the International Statistical Classification of Diseases in force in the country, despite the fact that the WHO replaced it in 2022 with another one, where transsexuality and transvestism are not considered a mental disorder.

LGBTQ activists across the country criticized the decision, calling it a serious step backward in the fight for their rights and safety.

British prime minister supports Harry Potter author in dispute over transgender legal protection