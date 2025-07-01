Three teenagers rescued from Russian occupation - Yermak

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, three teenagers who had been in the temporarily occupied territories for a long time were rescued. This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that all rescued teenagers, despite pressure and danger, studied in Ukrainian schools online and refused to attend Russian schools.

Currently, they are all already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, receiving help and support, and plan to enter higher education institutions to get an education and build their future in Ukraine. - Yermak wrote.

He thanked the Helping to Leave team for their help in rescuing the teenagers.

"We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children," added the Head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

Recently, a seventeen-year-old boy was returned to Ukraine as part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative after a long stay in occupation and forced departure to Russia. The teenager, who was left alone during the war, has already reunited with his family.

