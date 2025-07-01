Three teenagers rescued from Russian occupation - Yermak

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
07:06 PM • 3414 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 61717 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 101512 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 59072 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 64705 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 77325 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 146771 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122222 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119952 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104364 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
President of the Czech Republic told how Trump was persuaded to increase pressure on Russia at the NATO summitJune 30, 01:30 PM • 2310 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 69068 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 57944 views
UN experts confirm Russia's responsibility for the Olenivka terrorist attackJune 30, 03:09 PM • 3755 views
“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk07:50 PM • 3195 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 57945 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 69069 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 101513 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 146771 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 304091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 93797 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 97311 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 94894 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 105340 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 211261 views
Actual
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Financial Times
Forbes
Facebook
Chemical weapon

Three teenagers rescued from Russian occupation - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three teenagers who refused to attend Russian schools were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The rescued children are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where they are receiving assistance and plan to enroll in Ukrainian universities.

Three teenagers rescued from Russian occupation - Yermak

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, three teenagers who had been in the temporarily occupied territories for a long time were rescued. This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that all rescued teenagers, despite pressure and danger, studied in Ukrainian schools online and refused to attend Russian schools.

Currently, they are all already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, receiving help and support, and plan to enter higher education institutions to get an education and build their future in Ukraine.

- Yermak wrote.

He thanked the Helping to Leave team for their help in rescuing the teenagers.

"We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children," added the Head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

Recently, a seventeen-year-old boy was returned to Ukraine as part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative after a long stay in occupation and forced departure to Russia. The teenager, who was left alone during the war, has already reunited with his family.

Extremely difficult to return: Russia makes it impossible to search for abducted Ukrainian children - Guardian27.06.25, 15:43 • 2418 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9