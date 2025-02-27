The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, says that the United States hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. He noted that this will help the national security of the United States. This was reported by NewsNation, according to UNN.

"I think the president's vision is that it will not only help us with our national security to have critical minerals that are so important to build computers and everything else. Also, if there's U.S. property in these places, it will help protect it," Hassett told NewsNation.

The publication noted that Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would sign the mining agreement on February 28 when he visits the White House.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to sign a second agreement with the United States unless it includes broader security guarantees for Ukraine. The new agreement should clarify the issue of control and provide for extended security guarantees. Zelenskyy wants clearer commitments. Currently, the existing framework agreement with the US, signed in September, only mentions "protection of mutual investments" and a broader "architecture of agreements.