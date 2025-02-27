The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47092 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90234 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115425 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107213 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150307 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120332 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136006 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27727 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120158 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50135 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120158 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150307 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193403 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193745 views
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123794 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125944 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155634 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136056 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143511 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14462 views

The United States expects to receive $20 billion from a deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy refuses to sign a new deal without expanded security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, says that the United States hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine  on rare earth minerals. He noted that this will help the national security of the United States. This was reported by NewsNation, according to UNN.

"I think the president's vision is that it will not only help us with our national security to have critical minerals that are so important to build computers and everything else. Also, if there's U.S. property in these places, it will help protect it," Hassett told NewsNation.

The publication noted that Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would sign the mining agreement on February 28 when he visits the White House.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to sign a second agreement with the United States unless it includes broader security guarantees for Ukraine. The new agreement should clarify the issue of control and provide for extended security guarantees. Zelenskyy wants clearer commitments. Currently, the existing framework agreement with the US, signed in September, only mentions "protection of mutual investments" and a broader "architecture of agreements.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

