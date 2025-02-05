The government wants to compensate for the shortage of meat, dairy and fish products: a concept has been prepared

The government has approved a program for the development of livestock in Ukraine until 2033, which will be a step towards restoring the industry and its integration into the global economy. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN writes.

“The government has approved the Concept of the State Targeted Economic Program for Livestock Development until 2033. This is a fundamental step that determines the future of the industry and its integration into the European and global economy. After all, livestock is an important area of development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector,” the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval, the new program will give Ukrainians access to more quality products: up to 70 kg of meat, 270 kg of dairy products, and 389 eggs per person per year.

Also, the share of farmers in the production of livestock products will increase to 10% of all enterprises in the industry.

The volume of raw milk sent for industrial processing will increase to 6 million tons.

Breeding programs will promote the cultivation of productive breeds, which will strengthen the competitiveness of Ukrainian livestock.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is also working to increase opportunities for Ukrainian livestock products to enter international markets.

They also plan to introduce modern technologies to help reduce the environmental impact of production and improve animal welfare conditions.

“Soon the Ministry of Agrarian Policy will present a detailed program with specific steps and measures for the development of livestock. This will be the basis for directing state support to the industry. The effect of synergy of efforts and expenditures of budgets of different levels will give an additional impetus to the development of livestock,” the ministry added.

According to the Concept of Livestock Development, in 2021, animal products accounted for only 30% of the total caloric intake of the population, while the optimal level should be 55%.

Meat production remains unbalanced: poultry products predominate, with their share in the structure of meat consumption increasing to almost 50%, while beef, rabbit and lamb production has almost disappeared.

In addition, the population is experiencing a shortage of dairy and fish products, which has a negative impact on the nation's health.

Interestingly, during the period of full-scale war, the number of lost farm animals is 238 thousand cattle, 544 thousand pigs, 131 thousand sheep and goats, and almost 13 million poultry.

In general, between 2010 and 2023, the number of cattle decreased from 4.8 million heads to 2.3 million (2.2 times):

in particular, cows - from 2.7 million heads to 1.3 million heads (2.2 times);

pigs - from 7.6 million heads to 5 million heads (1.5 times);

sheep and goats - from 1.8 million heads to 0.9 million heads (2 times),

poultry - from 191.4 million heads to 180.5 million heads.

In such industries as horse breeding, rabbit breeding, cattle breeding, and beekeeping, livestock has mostly survived only in private households, while silk production has virtually disappeared.

Recall

Last year, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution aimed at stimulating the development of and attracting investment in the livestock industry .