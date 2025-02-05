The government wants to compensate for the shortage of meat, dairy and fish products: a concept has been prepared

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128964 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103513 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113291 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105979 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102390 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111372 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105772 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 10487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122703 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128964 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1824 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105744 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138298 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140076 views
Actual
The government wants to compensate for the shortage of meat, dairy and fish products: a concept has been prepared

The government wants to compensate for the shortage of meat, dairy and fish products: a concept has been prepared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35949 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of livestock development to compensate for the shortage of meat and dairy products. The program envisages an increase in production to 70 kg of meat and 270 kg of dairy products per person annually.

The government has approved a program for the development of livestock in Ukraine until 2033, which will be a step towards restoring the industry and its integration into the global economy. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN writes.

“The government has approved the Concept of the State Targeted Economic Program for Livestock Development until 2033. This is a fundamental step that determines the future of the industry and its integration into the European and global economy. After all, livestock is an important area of development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector,” the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu04.02.25, 18:28 • 26919 views

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval, the new program  will give Ukrainians access to more quality products: up to 70 kg of meat, 270 kg of dairy products, and 389 eggs per person per year.

Also, the share of farmers in the production of livestock products will increase to 10% of all enterprises in the industry.

The volume of raw milk sent for industrial processing will increase to 6 million tons.

Breeding programs will promote the cultivation of productive breeds, which will strengthen the competitiveness of Ukrainian livestock.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is also working to increase opportunities for Ukrainian livestock products to enter international markets.

They also plan to introduce modern technologies to help reduce the environmental impact of production and improve animal welfare conditions.

“Soon the Ministry of Agrarian Policy will present a detailed program with specific steps and measures for the development of livestock. This will be the basis for directing state support to the industry. The effect of synergy of efforts and expenditures of budgets of different levels will give an additional impetus to the development of livestock,” the ministry added.

The cost of the average food basket this year has increased by 13-14%: the expert explained why food prices have risen and what will happen next23.12.24, 11:56 • 101335 views

According to the Concept of Livestock Development, in 2021, animal products accounted for only 30% of the total caloric intake of the population, while the optimal level should be 55%. 

Meat production remains unbalanced: poultry products predominate, with their share in the structure of meat consumption increasing to almost 50%, while beef, rabbit and lamb production has almost disappeared. 

In addition, the population is experiencing a shortage of dairy and fish products, which has a negative impact on the nation's health.

Interestingly, during the period of full-scale war, the number of lost farm animals is 238 thousand cattle, 544 thousand pigs, 131 thousand sheep and goats, and almost 13 million poultry.

In general, between 2010 and 2023, the number of cattle decreased from 4.8 million heads to 2.3 million (2.2 times): 

  • in particular, cows - from 2.7 million heads to 1.3 million heads (2.2 times); 
  • pigs - from 7.6 million heads to 5 million heads (1.5 times); 
  • sheep and goats - from 1.8 million heads to 0.9 million heads (2 times), 
  • poultry - from 191.4 million heads to 180.5 million heads.

In such industries as horse breeding, rabbit breeding, cattle breeding, and beekeeping, livestock has mostly survived only in private households, while silk production has virtually disappeared.

Recall 

Last year, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution aimed at stimulating the development of and attracting investment in the livestock industry .

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising