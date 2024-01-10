The court began to consider the merits of the case of Odesa's Krayan

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun consideration of the merits of the case against Odesa-based Krayan on the charges of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and others. UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.

On January 10, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court held a hearing in the so-called Odesa Kraian case on charges of the Odesa Mayor and others. At the court hearing, the SAPO prosecutor announced a summary of the indictment - the statement said.

It is noted that the next meeting, at which the parties are scheduled to make opening speeches, is scheduled for January 17, 2024.

As the SAPO reminds, the Odesa mayor and others are accused of misappropriating budget funds in the amount of over UAH 92 million as a result of the scheme to purchase the administrative building of the former Krayan plant into communal ownership at a twice inflated price.

Since October 2018, this case has been considered by the Malynovskyi District Court of Odesa.

On July 4, 2019, the Malynovskyi District Court of Odesa announced an acquittal of the Odesa Mayor and other individuals.

On February 11, 2021, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld appeals of the SAPO prosecutors to overturn the acquittal of the Malynovskyi District Court of Odesa and send the case for a new trial to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"On September 21, 2023, the case was scheduled for consideration. It should be noted that the preparatory meeting lasted 2.5 years," the SAPO said.

Hennadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, was bailed out for UAH 13.42 million .