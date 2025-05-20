Starmer said that the "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU is returning Britain to the world stage

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5814 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15184 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 43821 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26656 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59600 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45369 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156360 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93412 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155491 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110081 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 56098 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 72606 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 55188 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 91234 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 14779 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16088 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 43821 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59600 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156360 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137206 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92289 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73040 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70140 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153963 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156513 views
Starmer said that the "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU is returning Britain to the world stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The British Prime Minister announced the agreements concluded by Britain with the EU, India and the USA, which will save jobs and save money. He emphasized that Britain has restored its influence on the world stage.

Starmer said that the "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU is returning Britain to the world stage

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU that will help save thousands of jobs, save businesses hundreds of millions of pounds and put Britain back on the world stage. According to The Guardian, he said this while speaking in the House of Commons, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking in the House of Commons for the first time since the announcement of the agreement between the UK and the European Union on Monday, the Prime Minister said the three agreements showed that the UK has restored its diplomatic influence on a global level.

These agreements free us from the tiresome disputes of the past and allow us as an independent sovereign state to take advantage of the opportunities of the future. These agreements are a signal that we are a global champion of free trade, play a historic role in ensuring European security and, above all, make deals that put money in the pockets of working people.

- Starmer said.

Let us remind you

On May 19, the United Kingdom and the European Union signed an agreement covering fisheries, trade, defence, energy and strengthening ties in a number of political areas, which are still subject to further discussion and development.

Brussels and London agreed to extend significant fishing rights for EU fleets in British waters for another 12 years, until 2038. This is a major concession on the part of Britain, which followed intense lobbying from France.

They also agreed to work on agreements in the fields of energy, agri-food rules, climate, migration and law enforcement, as well as the mobile movement of citizens.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
India
European Union
France
United Kingdom
United States
