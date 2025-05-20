Starmer said that the "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU is returning Britain to the world stage

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a "hat-trick of deals" with India, the US and the EU that will help save thousands of jobs, save businesses hundreds of millions of pounds and put Britain back on the world stage. According to The Guardian, he said this while speaking in the House of Commons, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking in the House of Commons for the first time since the announcement of the agreement between the UK and the European Union on Monday, the Prime Minister said the three agreements showed that the UK has restored its diplomatic influence on a global level.

These agreements free us from the tiresome disputes of the past and allow us as an independent sovereign state to take advantage of the opportunities of the future. These agreements are a signal that we are a global champion of free trade, play a historic role in ensuring European security and, above all, make deals that put money in the pockets of working people. - Starmer said.

Let us remind you

On May 19, the United Kingdom and the European Union signed an agreement covering fisheries, trade, defence, energy and strengthening ties in a number of political areas, which are still subject to further discussion and development.

Brussels and London agreed to extend significant fishing rights for EU fleets in British waters for another 12 years, until 2038. This is a major concession on the part of Britain, which followed intense lobbying from France.

They also agreed to work on agreements in the fields of energy, agri-food rules, climate, migration and law enforcement, as well as the mobile movement of citizens.