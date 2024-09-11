Some power facilities were hit by Russian Federation more than 40 times - OGP

There are energy facilities in Ukraine that have been attacked by Russia more than 40 times. This was announced by First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko during the high-level conference "United for Justice. Responsibility for Attacks on Civilian Objects", according to a correspondent of UNN .

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has struck more than a thousand times at more than 200 energy facilities in Ukraine. No region of Ukraine has escaped the attack on the energy structure. At the same time, there are some energy facilities that have been hit more than 40 times. More than a dozen facilities were hit dozens of times - Khomenko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian energy system has suffered more than a billion dollars in damage.

But now no one can clearly say the amount because it is difficult to calculate and the consequences are still ongoing - Khomenko said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported that Energoatom facilities are protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is personally responsible for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.

Shmyhal reported that most of Ukrenergo's first-phase energy infrastructure facilities are already 85% protected .

According to him, Ukraine protects power facilities with the first and second level of protection. The first level of protection is gabions with sand. The second is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and also protect power facilities from missile fragments.