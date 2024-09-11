ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199167 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Some power facilities were hit by Russian Federation more than 40 times - OGP

Some power facilities were hit by Russian Federation more than 40 times - OGP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18838 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has attacked more than 200 energy facilities in Ukraine, causing more than a billion dollars in damage. Some facilities have been hit more than 40 times, and no region has been spared.

There are energy facilities in Ukraine that have been attacked by Russia more than 40 times. This was announced by First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko during the high-level conference "United for Justice. Responsibility for Attacks on Civilian Objects", according to a correspondent of UNN .

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has struck more than a thousand times at more than 200 energy facilities in Ukraine. No region of Ukraine has escaped the attack on the energy structure. At the same time, there are some energy facilities that have been hit more than 40 times. More than a dozen facilities were hit dozens of times

- Khomenko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian energy system has suffered more than a billion dollars in damage.

But now no one can clearly say the amount because it is difficult to calculate and the consequences are still ongoing

- Khomenko said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported that Energoatom facilities are protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is personally responsible for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.

Shmyhal reported that most of Ukrenergo's first-phase energy infrastructure facilities are already 85% protected .

According to him, Ukraine protects power facilities with the first and second level of protection. The first level of protection is gabions with sand. The second is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and also protect power facilities from missile fragments.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy

