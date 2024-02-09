Shooting at a market in Georgia: four dead, one wounded

Four people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a market in the Georgian city of Rustavi. This was reported by NewsGeorgia with reference to the Georgian Interior Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the shooter, a 36-year-old man, was detained on the spot by law enforcement officers.

It is known that his uncle, who worked at the market, was among the victims.

The wounded man, who is the shooter's cousin, was taken to a hospital.

"Law enforcement officers have been mobilized on the spot and are taking all necessary measures," the statement said.

The causes of the incident are currently unknown.

