Scholz listed the countries whose presence at the Peace Summit is important to him

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that Arab countries, India, South Africa, Brazil and China will also take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which could be a big step. UNN reports this with reference to Tagesschau.

Even if they discuss not the big issue of peace (between Ukraine and Russia - ed.), but issues that are also part of it (the war), it would be a great step, - Scholz said.

Details

He made the remarks at an event organized by the German Editorial Network (RND) in Potsdam to develop plans for a conference in mid-June, which was invited by Switzerland.

For me, it is very important that the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, India, South Africa, Brazil, and, if possible, China should also be there, - the Chancellor added.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries that will take part in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.