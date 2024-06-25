Russian troops advance in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region

DeepState analysts have updated the battle map, noting that Russians have advanced in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. This was reported in the DeepState telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy advances in Krasnohorivka the statement said.

Recall

In an evening report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy's assault operations were unsuccessful in the areas of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

