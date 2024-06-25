Russian troops advance in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState analysts, Russian troops advanced in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, although Ukrainian forces reported repelling attacks in the area.
DeepState analysts have updated the battle map, noting that Russians have advanced in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. This was reported in the DeepState telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy advances in Krasnohorivka
Recall
In an evening report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy's assault operations were unsuccessful in the areas of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.
