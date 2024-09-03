Russian strike on hotel in Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to six

Six people have already been reported injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 3, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reports .

The number of people injured as a result of a nighttime Russian missile strike on the building of the Grand Palace hotel complex in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 6. Two more women sought medical attention on their own. One of them is in serious condition due to concussion - , the SES said in a statement.

As previously reported, on September 2 at 23:03, the enemy cynically shelled the residential district of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the hit to the hotel building, floor slabs and building structures were destroyed and collapsed. Emergency workers unblocked the body of a 38-year-old woman from the rubble, and later found the body of her 8-year-old son without signs of life.

The 12-year-old daughter of the deceased was rescued; the girl was taken out of the rubble in serious condition and handed over to doctors.