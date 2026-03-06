Russia announced the second stage of the 300-for-300 prisoner exchange after the return of 200 Ukrainians

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the second stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine, 300 for 300, as part of the 500 for 500 exchange, 200 of whom were returned the day before, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Russia returned 300 servicemen, and 300 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were handed over in return," the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by Russian media, reported.

As noted, humanitarian mediation efforts during the exchange were provided by the UAE and the USA.

The head of the Russian delegation at peace talks, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, announced on his Telegram channel "within the framework of agreements reached in Geneva, on March 5-6, an exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine. 500 for 500."

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the information about the exchange.

Supplement

On March 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange, within which 200 Ukrainians returned home, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen, among them defenders of Mariupol. The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that this was "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva" and "the next stage will be held in the near future."