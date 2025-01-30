Rescuers pull out another body from the rubble: death toll in Sumy rises to 7

ukenru
02:39 PM • 70040 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 91241 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106553 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109570 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129551 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103415 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133930 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102182 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48311 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117636 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112189 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 70040 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129551 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155790 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20104 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24116 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117638 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139787 views
Rescuers pull out another body from the rubble: death toll in Sumy rises to 7

Rescuers pull out another body from the rubble: death toll in Sumy rises to 7

 • 30345 views

Rescuers have found a seventh body under the rubble of a high-rise building in Sumy after a Russian strike. 13 people were injured, including one child, and rescue efforts continue.

As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 7, reports the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy high-rise rises to 7 Rescuers unblock body of one more person. As of 17.00, 13 people were injured, including a child

- the SES reported.

Currently, the rescue operations are still ongoing.

Image

Recall

On January 30, the enemy attacked one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
sumySums

