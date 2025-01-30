Rescuers pull out another body from the rubble: death toll in Sumy rises to 7

As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 7, reports the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy high-rise rises to 7 Rescuers unblock body of one more person. As of 17.00, 13 people were injured, including a child - the SES reported.

Currently, the rescue operations are still ongoing.

On January 30, the enemy attacked one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.