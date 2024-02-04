ukenru
President signs decree on appointment of new head of Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105961 views

President Zelensky appointed Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as the new head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, replacing Yuriy Malashko, who passed on his achievements to the new team.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. UNN reports this with reference to the text of the decree and a message from the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko.

To appoint FEDOROV Ivan Serhiiovych as the Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

- the decree says.

The decree is dated February 2.

In his turn, Yuriy Malashko recorded a video message in which he said that he was handing over all his achievements to the new team.

We are handing over all our achievements to the new team that will lead the region, and we believe that the new leaders of the region will not make mistakes and will continue to work fruitfully for the benefit of every Cossack. That no political ambitions will stand in the way of the holy cause - to regain all our territories and get rid of the internal enemy - corruption

- said Malashko.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat during a working visit to Zaporizhzhia region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

