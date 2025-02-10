Police stop Ed Sheeran's impromptu street performance in India

In the Indian city of Bangalore, police interrupted an impromptu street concert by British singer Ed Sheeran. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

It is noted that Sheeran was performing his hits on the sidewalk in the city center before a scheduled concert that evening. While performing the song Shape of You, a policeman approached him and turned off the microphone. The incident was accompanied by loud booing from the singer's fans.

According to the police, the organizers of the street concert did not receive permission to hold the event in one of the most crowded areas of Bengaluru.

I refused to give permission because Church Street is very crowded. That's why he was asked to make room, - said Bengaluru police spokesman Shekar Thekkannanavar.

However, on his Instagram, Sheeran assured that he had permission to hold the performance.

By the way, we had permission to perform. So, the fact that we played in this particular place was planned in advance. We didn't just happen to be there by chance. But everything is fine, - he wrote.

The singer is currently in India as part of his The Mathematics tour and later that evening held a concert at an outdoor venue in the city, where he performed with Indian singer Shilpa Rao, in front of thousands of fans.

