In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18149 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 59783 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44842 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 215859 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193497 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249483 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155310 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Police detain 16 anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74368 views

Police detained 16 anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv after hundreds of demonstrators disrupted public order, blocked roads and clashed with police during an unauthorized march after a rally.

Police detain 16 anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

In Tel Aviv, thousands of people rallied on Saturday, March 9. One of them was anti-government, the other in support of Hamas hostages. After the opposition rally, several hundred people began an unauthorized march, and 16 people were detained. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli police, a group of demonstrators disrupted public order, blocked roads, and clashed with police. It is noted that law enforcement officers did not use tear gas and that protesters threw a smoke bomb into the crowd. The roadway has now been cleared of demonstrators and traffic has resumed.

The Israel Police considers the right to protest to be a cornerstone of a democratic state and accepts protests when they are conducted within the law. At the same time, the police will not tolerate any violations, restrictions on freedom of movement, or any behavior that may endanger public safety

the police said in a statement.

According to the newspaper, some participants of the anti-government rally broke through the police after the end of the rally and began a procession with torches and Israeli flags. They called for immediate elections. The demonstrators stopped the traffic on the Ayalon highway. The police used force and water cannons.

Hamas slows down talks with Israel: militants reject new ceasefire and hostage deal07.03.24, 22:22 • 28989 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Tel Aviv
