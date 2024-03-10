Police detain 16 anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

In Tel Aviv, thousands of people rallied on Saturday, March 9. One of them was anti-government, the other in support of Hamas hostages. After the opposition rally, several hundred people began an unauthorized march, and 16 people were detained. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli police, a group of demonstrators disrupted public order, blocked roads, and clashed with police. It is noted that law enforcement officers did not use tear gas and that protesters threw a smoke bomb into the crowd. The roadway has now been cleared of demonstrators and traffic has resumed.

The Israel Police considers the right to protest to be a cornerstone of a democratic state and accepts protests when they are conducted within the law. At the same time, the police will not tolerate any violations, restrictions on freedom of movement, or any behavior that may endanger public safety the police said in a statement.

According to the newspaper, some participants of the anti-government rally broke through the police after the end of the rally and began a procession with torches and Israeli flags. They called for immediate elections. The demonstrators stopped the traffic on the Ayalon highway. The police used force and water cannons.

