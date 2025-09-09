Philosophy of Freedom: MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the release of a large-scale monograph on Skovoroda 9 September 2025

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27403 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40632 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37220 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 24134 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22510 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24537 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37076 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50542 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28684 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49806 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 26621 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 23270 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 4626 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22797 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15959 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22865 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40632 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37220 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50542 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42363 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 16014 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 25887 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 25097 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 94008 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51388 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products

Philosophy of Freedom: MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the release of a large-scale monograph on Skovoroda 9 September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the publication of a collective monograph on Hryhorii Skovoroda. The 525-page book brought together 52 authors and was presented at "Sophia of Kyiv".

Philosophy of Freedom: MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the release of a large-scale monograph on Skovoroda

The National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" hosted the humanitarian forum "Skovoroda and Freedom: Internal Independence as the Foundation of Statehood," where a unique publication was presented – the collective monograph "Eternally Modern: The Life, Philosophical, Pedagogical, and Literary Work of Hryhorii Skovoroda."

The publication was made possible with the assistance and support of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi," which systematically invests in the development of Ukrainian culture, education, and science. In total, the foundation has already allocated over UAH 82 million to cultural initiatives that preserve and popularize national heritage. It is thanks to this support that the fundamental work, spanning 525 pages and illustrated with archival materials, photographs, reproductions of works of art, and museum exhibits, has become accessible to scholars, educators, and a wide readership.

This publication is not only a scholarly achievement but also an intellectual resource that forms the spiritual shield of the state. Skovoroda spoke of freedom and living in truth – these words are relevant even today. The monograph will help young Ukrainians better understand his philosophy.

- said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP and Head of the Supervisory Board of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

The book brought together 52 authors from leading universities, scientific institutions, museums, and local history centers. It not only summarizes many years of research but also opens new horizons in the study of the Ukrainian philosopher's legacy.

The "Sophia of Kyiv" Reserve became a symbolic venue for the presentation – a space that emphasizes the continuity of Ukrainian culture from the times of Kyivan Rus' to modern democratic Ukraine.

Within the framework of the forum, a panel discussion took place with the participation of Serhiy Zhadan, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Vice-Rector of Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav Vasyl Dudar, and Yuriy Melnyk. The conversation was moderated by Doctor of Philosophical Sciences Natalia Kryvda.

Skovoroda teaches us freedom, dignity, and "congenial work" – values that inspire even today. Our task is to make his legacy understandable to youth and visible to the world, because it is not only a Ukrainian but also a European treasure.

- emphasized Vitaliy Kotsur, Rector of Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav.

The event concluded with a tour of the territory of Sophia of Kyiv. The forum showed that Ukraine's victory is possible only when the state cares not only about protecting its borders but also about the spiritual support of its citizens.

The publication of the monograph with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation became a significant step in strengthening this spiritual foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

CultureBusiness News
State Border of Ukraine
Oksen Lisovyi
charity
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Kyiv