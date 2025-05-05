North Korea sent 15,000 workers to Russia due to a shortage of labor in the aggressor country - WSJ

North Korea has sent approximately 15,000 labor migrants to Russia to help with the country's declining birth rate and labor shortage. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this act is connected with the large losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine and the mass exodus of Russians abroad. Therefore, workers from the DPRK are coming to the Russian Federation, who are ready to work for low wages for 12 hours a day.

Labor shortages are among Putin's biggest problems, created by declining birth rates in the country and exacerbated by the war. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have died in combat, according to Western estimates, and countless others have fled the country - the article says.

According to the publication, North Korea sent about 15,000 workers to Russia. At the same time, many of them entered the country on student visas. According to Moscow, in 2024, the number of North Koreans who entered Russia increased 12 times compared to the previous year.

"The United Nations Security Council prohibits the use of North Korean labor migrants abroad. But in recent years, Moscow and Pyongyang have violated these rules," the authors note.

Let us remind you

At the end of April, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had sent its military to support Russia in the war against Ukraine in accordance with the mutual defense treaty.

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the Russians involved the military from North Korea. On April 26, Moscow officially announced such cooperation, although it had previously denied it.

