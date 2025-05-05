North Korea sent 15,000 workers to Russia due to a shortage of labor in the aggressor country - WSJ

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Tags
Authors
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

May 5, 02:14 PM

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

03:25 PM

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

04:26 PM
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM
Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM
North Korea sent 15,000 workers to Russia due to a shortage of labor in the aggressor country - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

North Korea has sent about 15,000 labor migrants to the Russian Federation due to the Russian Federation's losses in the war and falling birth rates. Moscow and Pyongyang are violating UN sanctions on the use of North Korean workers.

North Korea sent 15,000 workers to Russia due to a shortage of labor in the aggressor country - WSJ

North Korea has sent approximately 15,000 labor migrants to Russia to help with the country's declining birth rate and labor shortage. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this act is connected with the large losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine and the mass exodus of Russians abroad. Therefore, workers from the DPRK are coming to the Russian Federation, who are ready to work for low wages for 12 hours a day.

Labor shortages are among Putin's biggest problems, created by declining birth rates in the country and exacerbated by the war. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have died in combat, according to Western estimates, and countless others have fled the country

- the article says.

DPRK troops' participation in Russia's war against Ukraine: Seoul condemns cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang28.04.25, 12:31 • 6167 views

According to the publication, North Korea sent about 15,000 workers to Russia. At the same time, many of them entered the country on student visas. According to Moscow, in 2024, the number of North Koreans who entered Russia increased 12 times compared to the previous year.

"The United Nations Security Council prohibits the use of North Korean labor migrants abroad. But in recent years, Moscow and Pyongyang have violated these rules," the authors note.

Let us remind you

At the end of April, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had sent its military to support Russia in the war against Ukraine in accordance with the mutual defense treaty.

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the Russians involved the military from North Korea. On April 26, Moscow officially announced such cooperation, although it had previously denied it.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul30.04.25, 08:51 • 4788 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

United Nations
Seoul
North Korea
Ukraine
