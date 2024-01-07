North Korea fires again near border with South - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

North Korea fires again near border with South - media

North Korea fires again near border with South - media

North Korea fired artillery at sea near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong amid ongoing military exercises, with no casualties or shells crossing the maritime border reported. The action increased tensions and prompted local warnings.

On Sunday, January 7, North Korea fired a missile into the sea north of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported with reference to the South's army, UNN reported.

Details

North Korea conducted military exercises from its west coast on Sunday. This was reported to the news agency by a military source.

It is also noted that the North Korean military has been conducting exercises north of the South Korean frontline island of Yeonpyeong since about 16:00. According to the source, North Korean artillery shells did not fall south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, and there were no casualties.

However, Onjin County, which borders South Korea's northwestern islands, issued a warning to the border islands as artillery fire was heard from North Korea.

The military on Yeonpyeong Island is currently responding, but residents are advised to be careful with outdoor activities. 

- the local authorities said in a message to the island's residents.

Optional

For the third day in a row, the North has conducted live-fire drills from its southwest coast, raising tensions near the sea border.

On Friday, North Korea fired about 200 artillery shells from its southwestern coastal areas, prompting South Korean troops on the frontline islands of Yeonpyeong and Pengnyeong to conduct live-fire exercises in response.

Friday's North Korean artillery shelling was the 16th of its kind, including a missile launch in December 2023. For the first time since the signing of the 2018 pact, the South Korean military conducted military exercises near the maritime buffer zone.

Recall

On December 17, North Korea, on the 12th anniversary of the death of the country's previous leader Kim Jong Il, launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The next day, North Korea launched a second long-range ballistic missile.  It was tracked by the South Korean military and Japan, indicating a flight of 73 minutes that covered 1,000 km.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

News of the World

