North Korea fires again near border with South - media

On Sunday, January 7, North Korea fired a missile into the sea north of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported with reference to the South's army, UNN reported.

Details

North Korea conducted military exercises from its west coast on Sunday. This was reported to the news agency by a military source.

It is also noted that the North Korean military has been conducting exercises north of the South Korean frontline island of Yeonpyeong since about 16:00. According to the source, North Korean artillery shells did not fall south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, and there were no casualties.

However, Onjin County, which borders South Korea's northwestern islands, issued a warning to the border islands as artillery fire was heard from North Korea.

The military on Yeonpyeong Island is currently responding, but residents are advised to be careful with outdoor activities. - the local authorities said in a message to the island's residents.

For the third day in a row, the North has conducted live-fire drills from its southwest coast, raising tensions near the sea border.

On Friday, North Korea fired about 200 artillery shells from its southwestern coastal areas, prompting South Korean troops on the frontline islands of Yeonpyeong and Pengnyeong to conduct live-fire exercises in response.

Friday's North Korean artillery shelling was the 16th of its kind, including a missile launch in December 2023. For the first time since the signing of the 2018 pact, the South Korean military conducted military exercises near the maritime buffer zone.

Recall

On December 17, North Korea, on the 12th anniversary of the death of the country's previous leader Kim Jong Il, launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The next day, North Korea launched a second long-range ballistic missile. It was tracked by the South Korean military and Japan, indicating a flight of 73 minutes that covered 1,000 km.