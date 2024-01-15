No electricity shortage, frontline TPP under fire - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine as of Monday morning, a frontline thermal power plant came under enemy fire, the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no deficit of electricity, the needs of consumers are covered by own generation, and electricity imports are also planned," the Ministry of Energy said.

As noted, a TPP unit was put out of service for emergency short-term repairs. Equipment at one of the frontline thermal power plants was also shut down for a short time, without disrupting heat supply, the ministry said.

"The situation is under control. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

They also noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). The Ministry of Energy calls for responsible electricity consumption.

Consequences of shelling

"A thermal power plant in Donetsk region came under enemy fire again. There were no casualties," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the hostilities in Nikopol, "a low-pressure gas distribution pipeline was damaged, resulting in numerous damages to the equipment". Reportedly, there are consumers disconnected.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

Electricity imports for the current day, as noted, amount to 4687 MWh. No exports are planned.