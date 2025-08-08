$41.460.15
New Pentagon policy allows redirecting weapons made for Ukraine back to US arsenals - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

A new memorandum allows the Pentagon to redirect weapons intended for Ukraine back to US stockpiles. This could lead to billions of dollars previously allocated for Ukraine being reallocated to replenish depleted US stockpiles.

New Pentagon policy allows redirecting weapons made for Ukraine back to US arsenals - CNN

A memorandum written last month by the Pentagon's head of political affairs gives the Department of Defense the option to redirect certain weapons and equipment intended for Ukraine back to US stockpiles. This is a drastic shift that could result in billions of dollars previously earmarked for the war-torn country being redirected to replenish depleted US stockpiles, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Details

The memorandum adds even more uncertainty to the already murky picture of the status of US arms supplies to Ukraine ahead of a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

Even though Trump approved a plan to sell American weapons to Ukraine through NATO, there remains deep concern within the Pentagon about arming Kyiv in the war with Russia at the expense of American stockpiles. This is especially true for items that are in high demand and remain scarce, such as interceptor missiles, air defense systems, and artillery ammunition.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset suspended the supply of a large quantity of weapons to Ukraine. At the time, Hagset was acting in accordance with a Pentagon memorandum written by Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, a known skeptic of arming Ukraine.

Shortly after the pause became public, Trump reversed Hagset's decision and pledged to continue providing defensive weapons to Ukraine in the face of almost daily attacks from Russia. Trump also announced a deal with NATO to provide Ukraine with potentially billions of dollars more in US-made weapons, but paid for by European allies.

The US provides Ukraine with new military aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars8/6/25, 1:49 AM • 3588 views

What kind of weapons are we talking about?

The Colby memorandum, approved by Hagset, classifies US stockpiles into "red," "yellow," and "green" categories. The "red" and "yellow" categories include weapons that the Pentagon assesses as scarce, and now require explicit approval from Hagset before being sent anywhere else.

For example, interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems belong to the red category. The arms package that Hagset suspended last month included dozens of interceptors, but Trump ordered Hagset to continue supplying them after learning of the suspension. The Ministry of Defense generally complied with this directive to send interceptors.

But other weapons in the package were also in the red category, sources familiar with the situation said. It is unclear whether they were delivered, despite the country's constant need for layered air defense to protect its cities from daily Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian officials have long dismissed US concerns about dwindling stockpiles. The Biden administration has often cited this as a reason for not providing certain materials.

Sophisticated American-made air defense systems, such as the Patriot system and its interceptors, are Kyiv's most urgent need as Russia has intensified its nightly aerial bombardments. In July, Russia launched a record 6,443 drones and missiles at the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Addition

The US and NATO have introduced a mechanism PURL to accelerate the supply of critical American weapons to Ukraine. The initiative is funded by European members of the Alliance and Canada, providing for regular aid packages worth about $500 million each.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Elbridge Colby
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv