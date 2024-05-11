Movement of Russian trucks with ammunition towards Volnovakha spotted in Mariupol

Russian occupants have begun to move ammunition and manpower from Mariupol to Volnovakha. The movement of at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles, which are likely to be deployed to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove area, was also recorded. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram channel on Saturday, UNN reports.

"Despite the Victory Day, military movements did not stop. We showed what it was like, even under the guise of a car rally, but we did. The main thing is that the dominant direction is from Berdiansk and Rozove towards Volnovakha. Trucks with BC and manpower. The dominance of the militants is precisely the BC," said Andriushchenko.

He added that at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles - were observed moving from Rozivka through Nikolsky district to Maloyanisol, which could then be transferred to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhovo area.

"This is the first major redeployment of equipment recorded in this direction in the last six months since the start of the Avdiivka offensive," added Andriushchenko.

Russian occupation forces are building a military base in Donetsk region near the captured Berdiansk.