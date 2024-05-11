ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76047 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106074 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148996 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249695 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173956 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Movement of Russian trucks with ammunition towards Volnovakha spotted in Mariupol

Movement of Russian trucks with ammunition towards Volnovakha spotted in Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52300 views

Russian occupants are transferring ammunition and manpower from Mariupol to Volnovakha, including at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles - that are likely to be redeployed to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove area.

Russian occupants have begun to move ammunition and manpower from Mariupol to Volnovakha. The movement of at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles, which are likely to be deployed to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove area, was also recorded. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram channel on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Despite the Victory Day, military movements did not stop. We showed what it was like, even under the guise of a car rally, but we did. The main thing is that the dominant direction is from Berdiansk and Rozove towards Volnovakha. Trucks with BC and manpower. The dominance of the militants is precisely the BC," said Andriushchenko.

He added that at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles - were observed moving from Rozivka through Nikolsky district to Maloyanisol, which could then be transferred to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhovo area.

"This is the first major redeployment of equipment recorded in this direction in the last six months since the start of the Avdiivka offensive," added Andriushchenko.

Recall

Russian occupation forces are building a military base in Donetsk region near the captured Berdiansk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
volnovakhaVolnovakha
telegramTelegram
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

