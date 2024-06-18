Starting from September 1, the occupiers will train operators of unmanned aerial systems in a higher education institution in Luhansk. At the same time, teachers of the "Luhansk People's Republic" are currently taking advanced training courses on the "basics of Russian statehood." This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

A higher education institution located in the occupied building of Volodymyr Dahl Luhansk National University will start training technicians and operators of unmanned aerial systems in the new academic year. Because the front line needs - Lysogor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the department has created an aircraft fleet of drones and installed simulation flight training complexes.

Other students of the university are already studying the discipline "Fundamentals of Unmanned Aircraft Systems" and also attend the elective "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles".

At the same time, according to Lysogor, teachers and professors working for the Russian Federation are currently undergoing training to teach university students and high school students "the basics of Russian statehood" - propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric that deny the existence of Ukraine.

Addendum

Regarding the security situation in Luhansk region, according to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russians fired unguided missiles at Makiivka and Nevske. Nevske was also shelled by the enemy army with Grad rockets.

The enemy used artillery and mortars near Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, Russians attacked 27 times over the course of the day. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and in Serebryansky forest. The invaders suffered losses there.

On that the invaders will train officers of the electronic warfare service