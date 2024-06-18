Luhansk "university" to train UAV operators in the new academic year

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13131 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 131179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 132491 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 146675 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241893 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149531 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182841 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149881 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 131073 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 113762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 132412 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 126606 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 146606 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10055 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11434 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15646 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16969 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27043 views
Luhansk "university" to train UAV operators in the new academic year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26265 views

In the new academic year, starting on September 1, the Russian occupiers in Luhansk will train unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators in a higher education institution located in the occupied building of Volodymyr Dahl Luhansk National University.

Luhansk "university" to train UAV operators in the new academic year

Starting from September 1, the occupiers will train operators of unmanned aerial systems in a higher education institution in Luhansk. At the same time, teachers of the "Luhansk People's Republic" are currently  taking advanced training courses on the "basics of Russian statehood." This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

A higher education institution located in the occupied building of Volodymyr Dahl Luhansk National University will start training technicians and operators of unmanned aerial systems in the new academic year. Because the front line needs

- Lysogor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the department has created an aircraft fleet of drones and installed simulation flight training complexes.

Other students of the university are already studying the discipline "Fundamentals of Unmanned Aircraft Systems" and also attend the elective "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles".

At the same time, according to Lysogor, teachers and professors working for the Russian Federation are currently undergoing training to teach university students and high school students "the basics of Russian statehood" - propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric that deny the existence of Ukraine.

Addendum

Regarding the security situation in Luhansk region, according to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russians fired unguided missiles at Makiivka and Nevske.  Nevske  was also shelled by the enemy army with Grad rockets.

The enemy used artillery and mortars near Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, Russians attacked 27 times over the course of the day. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka  and in Serebryansky forest. The invaders suffered losses there.

On that the invaders will train officers of the electronic warfare service09.06.24, 03:20 • 27755 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

