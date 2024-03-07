Latvia strengthens border security with Belarus starting next week

Due to the new wave of illegal migrants, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) proposes to resume the enhanced security regime of the Latvian border with Belarus in the near future. This is stated in a draft order prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Delfi reports, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that the enhanced border security regime will be in effect from March 13 to September 12, 2024.

During the winter months, the flow of migrants to Latvia, which is supported by Belarus, decreased, so the enhanced border regime was not extended beyond February 10, 2024. However, now that the pressure of irregular migration is growing again, the State Border Guard is calling for the reintroduction of the enhanced border regime, - the statement said.

It is planned to resume the enhanced border security regime in Ludza region, Krāslava region, Augszdaugava region, Daugavpils and Kaunate parish of Rezekne region.

Recall

Latvia extends restrictions on entry for Russian citizens for another year due to the ongoing military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, which poses a threat to Latvia's internal security.