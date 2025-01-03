Klitschko: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Take cover! - the message says.



Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reports on the movement of several groups of enemy "shaheds" in different regions of Ukraine. Drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.