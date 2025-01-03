Klitschko: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense system was activated in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Enemy “chessmen” were spotted in seven regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Take cover!
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force reports on the movement of several groups of enemy "shaheds" in different regions of Ukraine. Drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.