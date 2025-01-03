Klitschko: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 71176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130905 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138286 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111441 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104602 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134920 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134143 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134143 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 61042 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 61042 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 103358 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103358 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 105557 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105557 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154068 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184011 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184011 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134143 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144172 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135720 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152802 views
Klitschko: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital

Klitschko: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71493 views

The air defense system was activated in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Enemy "chessmen" were spotted in seven regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Take cover!

- the message says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reports on the movement of several groups of enemy "shaheds" in different regions of Ukraine. Drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War Kyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv

Contact us about advertising