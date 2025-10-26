Jon Bon Jovi to return to stage after major surgery

In 2026, Bon Jovi will once again be in the spotlight, returning as part of their Forever Tour, four years after Jon Bon Jovi's vocal cord surgery, which cast doubt on the band's future. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

The band and even the crew showed me a whole different level of brotherhood, dedication, and love during the three-plus years when, you know, there was no money. And their families are waiting for it. And they never lost faith, which helped me keep fighting. — Bon Jovi stated.

Beginning their European leg of the tour at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on August 28, the band will perform at Croke Park in Dublin on August 30, and conclude their tour at Wembley Stadium in London on September 4.

The singer has another reason to celebrate: his son Jake and his wife, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, adopted a baby girl earlier this year.

It's crazy, it's a beautiful thing, and you feel responsible for your children's children, and it's beautiful, and the holidays this year will be much brighter, and we'll have a second one any day now. - said Bon Jovi.

A native of New Jersey, the 63-year-old musician has long believed that Bruce Springsteen's rise to fame opened doors for other local artists, including himself, to get record deals. They have been good friends for decades now, and this album marks the first time their voices have been combined on one track.

We've sung together countless times over the years or had many [drinks], you know, but to actually call him and officially include him on one of the albums was great. It was great. And it's a testament to our friendship. It's a testament to the song. And it's good for the fans too. You know, they wanted to hear it, you know, and a song that I'm so proud of as a writer was just the type of song for me. - Bon Jovi noted.

